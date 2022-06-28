Udaipur Murder Latest Update: The two accused behind the gruesome murder of a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan have been arrested, informed the police. The accused had attacked a man Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon and slit his throat over a Facebook post in support of BJP leader Nupur Sharma who has now been suspended after making a controversial remark on Prophet Muhammad.Also Read - Udaipur Tailor's Beheading: Section 144, Curfew Imposed In Parts Of City, Large Gatherings Banned In These Areas

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Confirms Arrest in Udaipur Murder Case

Confirming the arrest, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “Both the accused of the murder of a man in Udaipur have been arrested from Rajsamand. The investigation, in this case, will be done under the Case Officer Scheme and by ensuring a speedy investigation the criminals will be punished severely in the court.” Also Read - Asaduddin Owaisi Condemns Brutal Murder Of Tailor In Udaipur, Demands Strictest Action Against Perpetrators

#WATCH Two persons accused of the murder of a man in #Udaipur have been arrested, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. pic.twitter.com/U9BU6AtoTx — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 28, 2022

Udaipur Murder: Current Situation in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

The gruesome murder in broad daylight has triggered huge tension in the Lake City after the murderers posted a video on social media claiming to ”teach a lesson to the victim” for putting up a social media post.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condemned the incident and appealed to people to maintain peace while assuring strict punishment for those involved in the murder.

Udaipur Murder: What Happened Earlier in the Day?

In a shocking incident, a man was beheaded in broad daylight by two men in Udaipur’s Maldas street area on Tuesday for sharing a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, now suspended BJP leader. A video of the incident which has been doing rounds on social media showed assailants—Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammed Gosh holding a butcher knife and claiming responsibility for the murder.

The beheading incident in Udaipur has sent shockwaves across the city with people taking to the streets, demanding the arrest of the accused.

Udaipur Murder: Protests erupt, Internet suspended across Rajasthan

Fresh protests erupted on Tuesday across Rajasthan’s Udaipur following the murder of a Hindu shopkeeper in the area. As per the latest reports, Internet services have also been suspended in the area to bring the law and order situation under control. Locals shops in Maldas street area have been closed following the incident.