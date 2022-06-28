Udaipur Tailor’s Beheading Latest Update: Section 144 and curfew imposed in several areas across Rajasthan’s Udaipur to bring the Law and order situation under control after the murder of a shopkeeper was reported in the area. Notably, section 144 has been imposed and large gatherings have also been banned in areas such as Dhanmandi, Ghantaghar, Hathipol, Ambamata, Surajpol, Bhupalpura and Savina PS areas of Udaipur district. This will be effective until further ordersAlso Read - Udaipur Murder: Two Accused Who Killed Tailor Over Supporting Nupur Sharma Arrested

The development comes after a tailor in the area was murdered in broad daylight in Udaipur, sparking tensions in the city. Named Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor was murdered by two men who chopped his head off and later recorded a video admitting to killing the man over a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma. Also Read - Asaduddin Owaisi Condemns Brutal Murder Of Tailor In Udaipur, Demands Strictest Action Against Perpetrators

Rajasthan | In view of the incident under the Dhan Mandi Police Station limits in Udaipur today, Section 144 & curfew imposed in Dhanmandi, Ghantaghar, Hathipol, Ambamata, Surajpol, Bhupalpura and Savina PS areas of Udaipur district. This will be effective until further orders pic.twitter.com/mwC1YQ6L3q — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 28, 2022

The tailor was hacked to death in broad daylight inside his shop for supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed.

The attackers entered his shop and stabbed him multiple times with daggers and also slit his throat. A video of the incident where the accused have claimed responsibility for the murder has gone viral on social media.

The shops in Hathipol, Ghantaghar, Ashwani Bazar, Dehli Gate and Maldas Street in Udaipur have pulled down their shutters in protest against the incident.

The family members of the deceased have demanded Rs 50 lakh and a government job as compensation. The victim has been identified as Kanhaiyalal Teli (40), a tailor who ran a shop by the name of Supreme Tailors in Dhanmandi.

In the meantime, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the people to maintain peace.

“I condemn the heinous murder in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all those involved in the crime and the police will go to the bottom of the case. I appeal to all the parties to maintain peace. Strictest punishment will be given to those involved in such a heinous crime,” he said.