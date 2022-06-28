Jaipur: Two men slit the throat of a Hindu tailor in Udaipur on Monday, saying in a video post on social media that they are avenging an insult to Islam and triggering communal tension in the Rajasthan city. In a video clip posted online, one of the purported assailants declared that they had beheaded the man and then went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.Also Read - Rajasthan Government Mulling 100% Reservation In Jobs For Locals, Says Ashok Gehlot

The assailants indirectly referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad. Soon after, they circulated a video of themselves confessing to the killing on social media. Also Read - Udaipur Tailor's Beheading: Section 144, Curfew Imposed In Parts Of City, Large Gatherings Banned In These Areas

Commenting upon the video, a top Rajasthan police officer said, “It is too grisly to watch, my advice is please don’t look at the video.” Hawa Singh Ghumaria, the ADG Law and Order for Rajasthan, also asked the media not to broadcast the video because of its highly inflammatory content. Also Read - Udaipur Murder: Two Accused Who Killed Tailor Over Supporting Nupur Sharma Arrested

What had happened?

The deceased, Kanhaiya Lal was at his shop in a particularly crowded market in Udaipur when two men entered it this afternoon and attacked him with knives. The killing was filmed; and the killers then gloated, also on camera, about how the tailor was murdered. The inflammatory videos were posted on social media.

Both accused arrested; Rajasthan CM appeals for peace

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said both the accused in Udaipur man’s murder have been arrested from Rajsamand. “The investigation in this case will be done under the Case Officer Scheme and by ensuring speedy investigation the criminals will be punished severely in the court,” he added and appealed to the people to maintain peace and calm.

Curfew in Udaipur, mobile internet suspended

Curfew was imposed in seven police station areas of Udaipur from 8 pm till further orders on Tuesday.

Udaipur Collector Tarachand Meena issued the order to impose curfew in seven police station areas of Dhan Mandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathi Pole, Amba Mata, Suraj Pole, Bhupalpura and Savina police stations.

The curfew will be in force from 8 pm on Tuesday till further orders, according to the order. However, those engaged in essential services, students appearing in exams and staff engaged in examination process will be exempted.

Mobile internet has also been suspended in the city in view of the flared communal tension after the killing.

A state-level alert has been issued and range IGs and SPs have been asked to increase patrolling and force mobility as a precautionary measure, ADG Law and Order Hawa Singh Ghumaria said.

(With inputs from agency)