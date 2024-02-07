Home

Rajasthan

Rajasthan To Introduce Uniform Civil Code After Uttarakhand? Here’s What State Minister Has To Say

Rajasthan To Introduce Uniform Civil Code After Uttarakhand? Here’s What State Minister Has To Say

Rajasthan is likely to follow Uttarakhand's footsteps for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state. Here's what Rajasthan Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary has to say about it...

Uniform Civil Code In Rajasthan

New Delhi: A lot of discussion has been going on in the nation about Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has tabled the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the State Assembly and it is expected to be passed today. Amid mixed political reactions on the Uttarakhand Civil Code, it is likely that Rajasthan will be following Uttarakhand’s footsteps regarding the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Rajasthan. Rajasthan Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary has given a statement on the same and has revealed the government’s plan to implement UCC in the state. Here’s what he has to say about it…

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.