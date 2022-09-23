Uttarakhand Rains Latest Update: Over 400 pilgrims from Rajasthan are stranded in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district after landslides due to heavy rains in the state. Giving details to news agency PTI, senior officials, however, said, no casualty has been reported so far and all the passengers are safe.Also Read - Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Several States; Details Inside

"About 400 passengers from Rajasthan's Bhilwara, Ajmer and other places were returning from Gangotri Dham when they got trapped due to a landslide near Gabnani in Uttarkashi," the official said.

Giving further details, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Commandant Rajkumar Gupta said pilgrims from Rajasthan were reported stranded on Thursday night.

The senior officials said after talking to the local administration there, passengers were taken to safer places and arrangements for lodging and food were made for them.

As per updates from the Uttarakhand administration, the road between Uttarkashi and Harshil (Halgu Guard and Gabnani) has been blocked due to landslides since last evening due to excessive rainfall in the area. He said several pilgrims from other states are also stranded at the spot.