Jaipur: The National Commission for Women (NCW), while taking cognizance of a shameful incident wherein a male guard reportedly cut down the sleeves of a top worn by a woman candidate outside an examination centre in Rajasthan's Bikaner, has said it is "utterly humiliating" to make women go through such harassment and sought action from the state government. The commission has sought an explanation as to why no female guard was deputed to search women candidates at the centre for Rajasthan Administrative Services exam.

The NCW said it has come across an outrageous media post wherein a male security guard can be seen cutting the sleeves of a top worn by a female candidate outside an examination centre. "The National Commission for Women is appalled at the reported incident. It is utterly humiliating to make women go through such harassment and NCW strongly condemns the shameful incident. The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance in the matter," it said in a statement.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to Chairman, Rajasthan Public Service Commission. The action taken in the matter has to be apprised to the Commission at the earliest. — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 28, 2021

The NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the state Chief Secretary seeking strict action against those responsible for violating the rights of women to live with dignity, the statement added. “A copy of the letter has also been sent to Chairman, Rajasthan Public Service Commission. The action taken in the matter has to be apprised to the Commission at the earliest,” it said.

(With inputs from PTI)