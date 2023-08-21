Home

Rajasthan’s 4th Vande Bharat Express On Jaipur-Chandigarh Route Coming Soon; Check All Details

The fourth Vande Bharat of Rajasthan on Jaipur-Chandigarh route will be different from the three that are already in service in Rajasthan.

The official date on the commencement of Jaipur-Chandigarh Vande Bharat Express train is yet to be announced.

Jaipur-Chandigarh Vande Bharat Express: The Indian Railways on Monday announced that Rajasthan will get another Vande Bharat Express train that will run between Jaipur to Chandigarh. The fourth Vande Bharat will be different from the three that are already in service in Rajasthan. Presently the three Vande Bharat trains are running between Jodhpur to Sabarmati, Jaipur to Udaipur, and Jaipur to Delhi.

Rajasthan’s 4th Vande Bharat Express To Connect Jaipur And Chandigarh

There has been a demand for the operation of the Vande Bharat Express train on the Chandigarh-Jaipur rail track in Ambala division for some time now. Running of the new train will not only save the time of passengers, but also increase convenience.

Jaipur-Chandigarh Vande Bharat Express: Fares, Timings And Other Details

The official date for the commencement of the Jaipur-Chandigarh Vande Bharat Express train is yet to be announced. Railway sources quoted by news agency IANS said the services might start soon and the fares will soon be annouced. The timings of the Jaipur-Chandigarh Vande Bharat Express is yet to be decided.

