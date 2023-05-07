Home

Rajasthan

Vasundhara Raje, 2 BJP Leaders Saved Congress Govt In 2020: Ashok Gehlot

Vasundhara Raje, 2 BJP Leaders Saved Congress Govt In 2020: Ashok Gehlot

Sachin Pilot, the then Gehlot's deputy and 18 other Congress MLAs revolted against his leadership in July 2020.

Gehlot was addressing a programme in Dholpur.

“Vasundhara Raje and two other BJP leaders had helped save my government during the 2020 revolt by my party MLAs,” claimed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday as he took potshots at the rebel Congress MLAs saying they should return the money they had taken from the BJP so that they can carry out their duty without any pressure.

Sachin Pilot, the then Gehlot’s deputy and 18 other Congress MLAs revolted against his leadership in July 2020. The month-long crisis ended after the intervention of the party’s high command. Pilot was then removed as the deputy chief minister and state Congress president.

You may like to read

Gehlot was addressing a programme in Dholpur when he said his government could be saved because of the support of three BJP leaders, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, former assembly speaker Kailash Meghwal, and MLA Shobharani Kushwah.

“(Union ministers) Amit Shah, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Dharmendra Pradhan conspired together to topple my government. They distributed money in Rajasthan and they are not taking the money back now. I am surprised why they are not demanding the money back from them (the MLAs),” he claimed.

“I have even told the MLAs that whatever money they have taken, Rs 10 crore or Rs 20 crore, if you have spent anything, I will give that part or I will get it from AICC (All India Congress Committee),” he said alleging that if the MLAs did not return the money, they will always be under pressure from Amit Shah.

“He is the Union home minister, he will intimidate. In Maharashtra he divided Shiv Sena,” said Gehlot adding that he was made the chief minister by the party for a third time and it was his duty to take all along and forget past happenings and ensure the return of the party to power in the assembly elections, slated for later this year.

Gehlot said he, as the state party chief, did not support the toppling of the BJP government led by Bhairon Singh Shekhawat as it was unfair, in the same manner, Raje and Meghwal did not support the toppling of the Congress government in 2020 adding that BJP MLA Shobharani Kushwah also listened to them and didn’t support the party.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.