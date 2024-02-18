Home

Vayu Shakti 24: Indian Air Force Displays Unparalleled Firepower In Pokhran, Rajasthan

Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, ADC graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Jaisalmer: An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft releases flares during Vayu Shakti 2024 at Pokhran Range, in Jaisalmer district, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Vayu Shakti 24: Pokhran range near Jaisalmer reverberated with thunderous explosions and applause on 17 February 2024 as the Indian Air Force (IAF) showcased its offensive capabilities through an enthralling and formidable display of its firepower. Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, ADC graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The event began with three Chetak helicopters trooping the National Flag and the Air Force ensign, flying past the grandstand with the National Anthem playing in the background. This was followed by a perfectly timed “Sonic Boom” created by a Rafale aircraft. Two Jaguar aircraft flying at low levels followed the Rafale, taking high-fidelity reconnaissance images of the area.

In keeping with this year’s theme of the Exercise, “Lightning Strike from the Sky”, over 120 aircraft displayed the IAF’s offensive capabilities by day as well as by night. Fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force including the Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, Mirage-2000, Tejas, and Hawk attacked and destroyed simulated enemy targets on the ground and in the air with deadly precision. These attacks were delivered in multiple modes and directions, employing a variety of Precision Guided Munitions as well as conventional bombs and rockets.

The indigenously built Tejas aircraft showcased its swing-role capability and destroyed an aerial target with a missile, followed by the engagement of a ground target with bombs. Keeping up with the technological advancements in the combat domain and the lessons learned from recent conflicts, the IAF also displayed a long-range unmanned drone that destroyed a simulated enemy radar site with pinpoint accuracy. An IAF Rafale also successfully engaged an aerial target with a beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile.

Combat support operations by transport aircraft included a Containerised Delivery System drop by a C-17 heavy-lift aircraft and an assault landing by a C-130J carrying IAF Special Forces Garuds.

The Apache attack helicopter demonstrated its firepower in this event for the first time by engaging targets with Air to Ground guided missiles, while Mi-17 helicopters engaged ground targets with rockets.

Joint operations included the IAF and Indian Army’s weaponised version of the Advanced Light Helicopters Mk-IV devastating simulated enemy targets using their rockets and swivel guns. As another first, IAF Chinook helicopters demonstrated rapid deployment of combat assets by airlifting the Indian Army’s M-777 Ultra-Light Howitzers in an underslung mode enabling prompt destruction of simulated enemy targets on the ground.

As the sun set on the horizon, Garuds inserted by Mi-17 helicopters carried out an ‘Urban Intervention’ demonstrating their prowess in anti-terror/insurgency operations aimed at clearing hideouts of inimical elements. The indigenous Air Defence Systems, Akash, and SAMAR missile systems were also showcased, destroying multiple aerial targets.

Night events displayed for the first time the capabilities of the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter ‘Prachand’ wherein it neutralised designated targets with rockets. This was followed by a Jaguar and Su-30 MKI dropping heavy calibre and area weapons at night showcasing the strategic bombing capability of the IAF. Remotely Piloted Aircraft carried out the bomb damage assessment of all targets that was live-streamed to the operations centre and the audience.

The event also included a free fall drop by the Akashganga team and flare dispensing by C-130J at night. In the spirit of jointness, a Tri-service band enthralled the audience with their tunes.

During the display, approximately 50 tonnes of ordnance was dropped in a short span of two hours over an area of two square km. The event truly showcased IAF’s offensive lethality and precision targeting capability.

