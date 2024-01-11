Home

Video: 2 Dead, 20 School Kids Injured As Tour Bus Collides With Truck In Rajasthan’s Pali

Two people were killed and 20 school children sustained injuries after a tour bus from Gujarat rammed into a truck in Pali district of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Accident News: In a tragic mishap, at least two people were reported dead while as many as twenty school children sustained injuries after tour bus carrying students from a Gujarat school on an educational tour collided with a truck in Pali district of Rajasthan on Thursday.

According to the police, the accident occurred on the Sumerpur bypass when the tour bus carrying 52 passengers, including students, teachers and staff, was heading Ramdevra in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan from Mehsana in Gujarat.

They said that bus rammed into a truck which was moving ahead of it, resulting in deaths of two persons and injuries to 20 children onboard the vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Prakash (60) and Vipul Bhai (25), said an official.

Visuals of the crash doing the rounds on social media platforms showed the mangled remains of the tour bus with its entire front side completely ripped off due to the impact of the collision,

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Local reports quoting eyewitnesses claimed that the tour bus was moving at breakneck speed due to which the driver lost control of the vehicle and the mishap took place. However, these claims have not yet been ascertained by the police.

“On receiving the information, police and administrative officials reached the spot and rescued the bodies and rushed the injured to hospital,” the Rajasthan Police said, adding that the damaged vehicles were later shifted to the roadside and and normal traffic movement restored on the stretch.

Prakash and Vipul Bhai travelling in the bus died in the accident, while 20 schoolchildren got injured, SHO Sumerpur Laxman Singh said.

Eleven injured children were taken to Shivganj Hospital, while nine others who were seriously injured were referred to Sirohi, the SHO said.

The bodies have been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem which will be conducted once the family members arrive here.

3 labourers dead in cargo truck crash

In a similar incident, on Sunday, three labourers, including a woman, died while 11 were injured when a pickup truck overturned in Pali district. As per officials, the accident took place in Rohat police station area on Sunday morning.

Police said Dhannaram (30), Meena aka Veena (33), and Mukesh (20) died when the cargo vehicle carrying a cement mixer and 14 construction labourers overturned after suffering a tyre burst.

They said 10 injured were admitted to Pali district hospital for treatment while one with serious injuries has been referred to Jodhpur.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem, police had said.

(With PTI inputs)

