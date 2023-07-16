Home

Video: Rajasthan Woman Claims Man Posing As Hindu Duped Her Into Marriage

The young woman claimed that she recently found out that the husband wasn’t named Rohit, but a Muslim man called Junaid, a resident of Alwar’s Kakrali village.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Amid a raging debate from certain quarters over alleged cases of so-called “love-jihad”, a woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Saturday claimed that her husband duped her into marrying him by falsely claiming to be a Hindu when he befriended her on social media. The woman also accused him of raping her.

According to the police, the 20-year-old woman filed a complaint with the Mahila Thana in Alwar district against her husband, Junaid, who according to the complaint duped her by introducing himself under a Hindu name when they first met on Instagram.

Station House Officer (SHO) Thana Tarachand said the woman alleged that the man had befriended her on social media after introducing himself as Rohit. The couple fell in love, soon got married after a brief romance, and started living together.

In her complaint, the young woman claimed that she recently found out that the husband wasn’t named Rohit, but a Muslim man called Junaid, a resident of Alwar’s Kakrali village. She claimed that the man has now married a Muslim woman in his village.

In a video statement, the victim alleged that the man had raped her and also took Rs 8 lakh from her.

The SHO said that based on the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections and the matter was being investigated.

(With PTI inputs)

