Video: Snowing In Mount Abu? White Layers Cover Vehicles, Grounds As Temperature Dips In Rajasthan | WATCH

Snow and Mount Abu are never really heard of before, but seems like extreme weather conditions could bring down the unheard of, and unforeseen. Nature truly is unpredictable!

Video: Video: Snowing In Mount Abu? White Layers Cover Vehicles, Grounds As Temperature Dips In Rajasthan | WATCH

Mount Abu: Is it snowing in Mount Abu? Well, a video that has recently surfaced the internet surely does show layers of snow covering the glass screen and rooftop of cars, and grounds. Sounds unbelievable, right? According to IMD forecast, temperatures have dipped in the desert state of Rajasthan and severe coldwave conditions are likely to prevail in the next few days.

Snow and Mount Abu are never really heard of before, but seems like extreme weather conditions could bring down the unheard of, and unforeseen. Nature truly is unpredictable!

WATCH WHITE LAYERS COVERING VEHCILES, GROUNDS IN MOUNT ABU

News agency ANI, Hindi, tweeted a video on December 26 that shows how thin layers, of what looks like snow, has covered vehicle tops and grounds. ANI Hindi tweeted, “Due to drop in temperature in Mount Abu, a layer of snow froze. Snow froze on the grounds, on the glass of vehicles.”

Chills and Shivers To Grasp Rajasthan

According to weather agency , IMD, ground frost conditions are likely in some pockets north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh. In addition to this, coldwave and dense fog might engulf the state in the upcoming days

Quaint Hill Station In Rajasthan

Mount Abu is comfy, quaint hill station in the sultry state of Rajasthan. Mount Abu, the state’s only hill station stands at a height of 1722 metres above sea level, and is embraced by lush green hills of the Aravalli range.

Studded with a colourful mix of rustic abodes of tribal communities and posh houses inclusive of British style bungalows and royal holiday lodges, Mount Abu appears to be no less than a wonder in this dessert state. Covered in vast stretches of green forests, serene lakes, and effusive waterfalls, this region allows you to revel amidst panoramic vistas, all year round.