Udaipur: This is the story of Tushar Jindal of Udaipur, an IT man-turned BJP worker, who started walking barefoot in 2012, pledging to wear shoes only when Narendra Modi, the then CM of Gujarat, becomes Prime Minister. Jindal was so impressed with the working style of Narendra Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2012, that he shunned wearing shoes, slippers or anything and stayed barefoot irrespective of cold, rain, floods or storms.Also Read - Video: UP Sanitation Worker Found Carrying Portraits of PM Modi, CM Yogi in Garbage Cart; Sacked

Jindal is a software professional-turned-BJP worker who in 2012 was quite upset with power cuts in Rajasthan. So he shifted to Gujarat and made Ahmedabad his base. He was impressed with the Gujarat model of development as there were no power cuts and doing business was quite smooth.

“When I started studying the factors which made business a smooth process here, I came to know that the Modi magic is working wonders in the state and hence I became a big time fan of Modiji,” he said. Soon after there started talk that Modi can be the PM face of his party.

“At that time, I prayed to God and said I will wear slippers only when Modiji takes oath as PM,” he added. “And then it was a great time to see Modiji taking oath as PM in 2014.

“Again in 2019, Modiji started his second tenure. I kept praying that once all goes smoothly I will wear my slippers. Again when I decided to wear my slippers, there started the CAA issue and the farmers agitation, and my mother also passed away during Covid pandemic in 2021. So somehow, I felt that there is some connection with my walking barefoot and Modi’s elevation. So now I have decided that I will not wear shoes till Modiji takes oath for the third time as PM,” Jindal says, adding, “Modiji is like God to this nation. The work he is doing with dedication, I don’t think anyone else can do and hence all my prayers are dedicated for his good health and growth.”

Tushar is a very hard working man who is devoted to the BJP. He is very impressed with Modi’s style of working and emulates him in everyday life as well.

“In 2013, we were facing a computer crisis at the BJP headquarters and called him if he can get some computers. Without waiting for morning, he packed those computers on his bike and came to Jaipur from Udaipur in the chilling winter at night when fog makes it difficult to pass through the hilly roads,” said Hirendra Kaushik, co-convener of the BJP IT department, Rajasthan.

There are many such stories which speak of his dedication, he says, adding, that’s why he has been elevated in the party. In 2004, he started as booth member in Udaipur where he was less active; in 2012, he was made assembly in charge for IT, Udaipur city; in 2016 he was made state working committee member and in-charge Udaipur, IT department; since 2021, he is state co-convener, IT Department, said Hirendra.

People speak of the BJP and its growth story but credit for the party’s success goes to these people who are working with dedication without any greed for position just to see Modi leading the world, said a senior party worker.