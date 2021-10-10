Jaipur: A 29-year-old dalit man was allegedly beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district over his love affair. Police said that the man was in a relationship with the wife of one of the accused. The incident took place on October 7 when at least six people thrashed the victim, identified as Jagdish Meghwal with sticks until he died.Also Read - Delhi Could Face Power Crisis, Taking Adequate Steps to Avoid, Says CM Kejriwal; Writes to PM Modi

The culprits also shot a video of the entire incident in which they are seen giving water to the victim to drink and then thrashing him repeatedly with sticks. One of the accused was also seen pressing his knee on the victim’s neck. Later, they dumped Jagdish’s body outside his home. Also Read - Delhi Govt Employees, Unvaccinated Against Covid-19, Won't be Allowed to Attend Office From THIS Date

Police said three people have been detained in this connection. “A case has been registered against 11 people. Three people — Mukesh, Om Prakash and Hansraj — have been detained and two teams have been constituted to nab the remaining accused,” Pilibanga SHO Inder Kumar said. Also Read - IIT Student Harasses School Girls in Delhi, Uploads Their Morphed Pics on Social Media; Held

The victim’s family members have refused to take the body demanding early arrest of the accused and adequate compensation. However, DM Ranjeet Kumarmet theMeghwal’s kin and convinced them to cremate the body.

Meanwhile, taking strong note of the incident, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hit out at the Congress-led state government for keeping “silence” on the matter.

(WARNING: DISTURBING VISUALS)

“Rahul ji, don’t worry about Lakhimpur where Yogi ji has his governance and not your dear Gehlot ji. Show some courage to speak about the murder of dalit youth in Prempura of Rajasthan so that people get to know how truthful you are?” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

NOTE: India.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video shared by the minister.