Udaipur Beheading News: The video of the dramatic arrest of two accused—Gos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari, who beheaded Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor by profession in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan, has been doing rounds on the social media. In the video, the accused can be seen escaping the city on a bike, concealing their faces by helmets, before the police intercepted them. As soon as the accused were caught, the police thrashed them black and blue using punches, and sticks, the video which has been going viral on social media showed.

The sequence of arrest began from a police hunt for the accused—Gos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari.

Rajsamand police had received information that both accused had fled on a bike towards Bhim-Devgarh area.

The area outside Dak Bungalow on NH-8 was blocked as soon their location was traced immediately.

Seeing the police, the two accused entered Bhim-Devgarh.

Riding on their bike, they escaped through the town and came on the highway in front of the college via Badnore intersection.

From here they were going towards Ajmer when the Bhima town police, chasing the accused, caught both of them at Adawala turn around 6.30 PM.

As soon as the information of both of them being near Rajsamand came, the SP left Udaipur on a bike wearing a helmet and reached Bhim-Devgarh area of Rajsamand.

The police of Udaipur and adjoining districts were active since the incident.

To check all the vehicles, barricading was set up.

A total of ten police teams were deployed to nab the accused.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor by profession was brutally killed by two men— Gos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari in Udaipur yesterday. The tailor had reportedly shared a social media post extending support to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, whose controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad had sparked nationwide outrage.

The video of the gruesome incident also went viral on the social media. In the video, accused Gos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari were seen entering Kanhaiya’s shop posing as customers and later slitting the victim’s throat using a cleaver.

In another clip, both were seen boasting about the murder and issuing a threat to PM Modi’s life.