Home

Rajasthan

WATCH: Communal Tensions Grip Jaipur After Youth Beaten To Death In Road Rage

WATCH: Communal Tensions Grip Jaipur After Youth Beaten To Death In Road Rage

18-year-old Mohammad Iqbal was allegedly beaten to death following a collision between two bikes in Ramganj town of Jaipur leading to communal tensions in the area.

Mohammad Iqbal, 18, was allegedly beaten to death following a collision between two motorcycles in Jaipur.

Jaipur: Communal tensions gripped Ramganj town and nearby areas in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Saturday after an 18-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men following an accident between two motorcycles on late Friday night.

Trending Now

According to the police, two motorcycles collided in Subhash Chowk after which one of the riders, accompanied by a group of men, viciously thrashed the other rider, identified as 18-year-old Mohammad Iqbal. The victim was rushed to the SMS hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

You may like to read

The incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras and the footage has gone viral on social media platforms. The video showed the two motorbikes colliding with each other. Iqbal can be seen injured on the road as someone from the crowd rushes in and slaps him.

Watch the videos here: (WARNING: Disturbing visuals, viewer discretion advised)

An 18-year-old, Mohammad Iqbal, was lynched by a mob following a dispute over a bike collision in Jaipur, Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/TKChFdp3Cb — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) September 30, 2023

Around five people, including the rider of the other biker, are seen seeming reprimanding Iqbal as he sits on the road, injured. Later, one of the men can be seen dragging the 18-year-old.

In another video, the youth can be seen lying seemingly lifeless on the road with a dazed look look in his eyes as blood gushes from the back of his head. “Bhai utho, uth jao” (brother get up, get up), a man can be heard saying in the video, as Iqbal lays lifeless on the road, seemingly dead at this point.

Visuals of the horrifying incident have gone viral on social media platforms.

The youth’s family has alleged that the men hit him on the head with an iron road causing his death, however, they refused to give permission for a post-mortem of the victim’s body.

In another video, the youth can be seen lying seemingly lifeless on the road with a dazed look look in his eyes as blood gushes from the back of his head. “Bhai utho, uth jao” (brother get up, get up), a man can be heard saying in the video, as Iqbal lays lifeless on the road, seemingly dead at this point.

The incident triggered communal tensions in the area as several shops in the Muslim-dominated areas were shut down, and family members of the deceased and locals gathered there are demanding action against the other side.

Additional forces have been deployed around the area and efforts were being made to diffuse the tension, police said. Shops in Ramganj, Subhash chowk and nearby areas have been closed in view of the situation, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES