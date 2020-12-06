New Delhi: In another bizarre reminder of the world that we are living in right now, a couple in Rajasthan got married at a COVID care centre on Sunday. The couple tied knots at Kelwara COVID Centre in Bara, Shahbad wearing PPE kits after the bride tested positive for the infection on the wedding day. Also Read - 'Odour in The Court': Trump's Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Farts During Michigan Voter Fraud Hearing | Watch

The marriage ceremony was conducted following the government’s COVID-19 protocols. The bride, groom and priest were all seen wearing PPE kits, in a video tweeted by ANI. Also Read - Wow! Major Breakthrough As NASA Astronaut Grows Radishes In Space Under Microgravity | Watch Video

Watch viral video here: Also Read - 'Indian Women Are Superwomen': Woman Performs Impressive Backflips in a Saree & Stuns The Internet | Watch Viral Video

#WATCH Rajasthan: A couple gets married at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad wearing PPE kits as bride's #COVID19 report came positive on the wedding day. The marriage ceremony was conducted following the govt's Covid protocols. pic.twitter.com/6cSPrJzWjR — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan government issued an order regarding the entry of over 100 people at a wedding venue. In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the owner of the wedding hall or garden will have to ensure that entry to the venue is closed once 100 people gather, the Rajasthan government order stated.

If rules are violated, the owner of the venue will be held responsible and action will be taken against him and his license will also be cancelled, according to the state government order.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Government had imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am within urban limits of 13 district headquarter towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar from December 1 to 31.

Rajasthan has reported 24,318 active cases, 2,49,713 recoveries and 2,389 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

(With inputs from ANI)