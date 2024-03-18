Home

WATCH: Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Train Derail Near Ajmer; No Casualties Reported

Unconfirmed media reports said the Sabarmati-Agra express train had collided with a goods train coming from the other direction, resulting in the derailment.

Four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra Express were derailed near Ajmer. (ANI Photo)

Rajasthan News: Four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed near the Ajmer station in Agra on Monday morning resulting in minor injuries to several passengers onboard. However, no casualties were reported in the mishap, officials said.

According to Railways officials, the express train was on its way to Agra when the derailment took place at around 1 AM on Monday.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Four coaches including the engine of a passenger train travelling from Sabarmati-Agra Cantt derailed near Ajmer. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fX9VeLKw2e — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

Four coaches, including the engine of the passenger train were derailed, they said.

“The incident took place when the train crossed Ajmer station and it was about to reach Madar station. The reason for the derailment is not known yet,” Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway (NWR) Zone, told news agency PTI.

The official said that no loss of life was reported in the incident, adding that train movement to and from Delhi side has been restored.

“No injury or casualty has been reported. The train movement in the up/down direction towards the Delhi side has already started. We are about to start the services in the Uttar Pradesh direction too,” he said.

The NWR has set up a helpdesk at the Ajmer station and also released a helpline number — 0145-2429642 — for relatives of the passengers travelling on the train, the official said.

“Six trains have been cancelled and two trains have been diverted to other routes,” Kiran said.

Earlier, unconfirmed media reports said the Sabarmati-Agra express train had collided with a goods train coming from the other direction, resulting in the derailment.

A railway official said the pilot of the locomotive applied emergency but the collision could not be averted.

More details about the exact cause of the derailment are awaited.

