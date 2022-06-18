Weather Alert For Rajasthan: According to the Met department, the monsoon may enter Rajasthan on June 22 via Banswara. The monsoon rising from the Bay of Bengal will enter through Kushalgarh in Banswara. After a few days, the monsoon coming from the Arabian Sea will also reach Rajasthan. It is estimated to enter through Sirohi and Udaipur. Here, in the last 24 hours, it has rained in 16 districts of the state.Also Read - Government Jobs: Recruitment For Various Posts Of Anganwadi In Rajasthan, Last Date To Apply June 30 | Details Inside

Mewar and Vagad (Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, Bhilwara and Chittorgarh) are the only areas in Rajasthan where both monsoons are active. Meteorologist Professor Narpat Singh Rathod says that Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, Bhilwara, and Chittorgarh receive monsoon rains rising from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

In Hadoti (Bundi, Kota, Baran, and Jhalawar), the monsoon coming from the Bay of Bengal brings rain. On the other hand, Jodhpur, Barmer, Pali, Jalore, Nagaur, and Shekhawati districts of Jodhpur, Barmer, Marwar, and Sikar, Jhunjhunu in East Rajasthan and the rest of the state receive rain from the monsoon coming from the Arabian Sea.

Monsoon remains strong in Bay of Bengal

The monsoon coming from the Bay of Bengal is stronger than the monsoon rising from the Arabian Sea. By the way, both monsoons are active. This is the reason why Udaipur, Banswara, Bhilwara and Pratapgarh receive heavy rains. At the same time, due to the Bay of Bengal monsoon, Jhalawar and Kota also receive good rains. Last year, the monsoon entered Rajasthan via Jhadol in Udaipur.

Monsoon will be normal this time

The Meteorological Department and scientists believe that this time the monsoon will be normal. If there is no big difference between the rains, then there will be good rain in July-August. Eastern Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are the regions in the country where both the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea monsoons are active.