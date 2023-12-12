Home

Rajasthan

Who Is Bhajan Lal Sharma, the Rajasthan CM Designate?

Who Is Bhajan Lal Sharma, the Rajasthan CM Designate?

He holds a Masters degree in politics from Rajasthan University.

Rajasthan CM: Bhajan Lal Sharma has been elected as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan. This was announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the legislature party meeting. Bhajanlal Sharma was elected the leader of the legislative party. BJP MLAs forwarded their support to his nomination and he was elected unanimously in the presence of the observers. Also, senior BJP leaders had met the observers before the meeting of the legislative party.

Trending Now

His name was announced in the presence of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior party leaders. Bhajan Lal Sharma, 56, is a first-time MLA from the Sanganer Assembly seat in Jaipur and general secretary of the BJP.

You may like to read

Sharma defeated Pushpendra Bhardwauj of Congress by more than 48 thousand votes. His name was proposed by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje which was accepted by party MLAs in the meeting held at the party office.

He holds a Masters degree in politics from Rajasthan University. He has one criminal case registered against him and has assets worth Rs 1.4 crore.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rajnath Singh and party observers Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey held a meeting in which Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Rajasthan BJP Election in-charge Pralhad Joshi was also present.

The assembly elections for 199 seats were held on 25 November while voting for the Karanpur constituency was adjourned due to the passing away of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Rajasthan polls were conducted on 199 seats out of 200 assembly seats on November 25 and the results were declared on 3 December. The BJP secured 115 seats while the Congress won 69 seats.

Bhajan Lal Sharma hails from Bharatpur.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.