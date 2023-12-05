Home

Who Is Rohit Godara, The Man Claiming To Have Got Rajput Karni Sena’s Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Killed?

Known for his underworld connections, Rohit Godara has more than 32 serious cases against him since 2010.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi (L) was shot dead at his Jaipur residence on Tuesday. Gangster Rohit Godara (R) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Rohit Godara: Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena was shot dead by three men inside his house in Jaipur on Tuesday. Even before the police and investigating agencies could arrive at a substantial conclusion, notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi‘s gang member Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for the murder of Sukhdev Singh. Notably, Lawrence Bishnoi is a prime accused in the murder of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and sending death threats to actor Salman Khan.

WHO IS ROHIT GODARA?

Rohit Godara, the name that popped up soon after the daring murder of the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, is reported to be a notorious criminal hailing from Bikaner, Rajasthan. Rohit Godara is said to be on the run and has evaded authorities in India. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated measures to apprehend him and lodged criminal charges against him.

Earlier in the day, Godara shared on social media that he was the one responsible for the killing of Gogamedi.

Known for his underworld connections, Rohit Godara has more than 32 serious cases against him since 2010. He has allegedly demanded extortion money ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 20 crore from several businessmen in Rajasthan.

Rohit Godara is also accused of orchestrating the murder of gangster Raju Theth in Sikar last year, a responsibility he proudly announced on Facebook. In his Facebook post, Godara declared that the retribution was in response to the deaths of gangsters Anandpal Singh and Balveer Banuda, as per indiatoday.in.

LAWRENCE BISHNOI, GOLDY BRAR, AND ROHIT GODARA

Rohit Godara is said to be working for gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. He fled to Dubai in June 2022 from Delhi using a fake passport. He is believed to be currently in Canada and a red corner notice has been issued against him.

Also, he is said to be directly involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was riddled with bullets on 29 May 2022 in Mansa, Punjab.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is presently in custody in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead at his residence in Shyam Nagar, Jaipur on Tuesday. According to the reports from the ground, Sukhdev was shot four times after which he was rushed to Metro Mass Hospital where he was declared dead by doctors.

