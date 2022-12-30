Who Let The Dog Out! Dog Bites 40 People In 2 Hours In Rajasthan; Hospital Wards Full

(Representational Image)

Barmer: A stray dog wreaked havoc in Rajasthan’s Barmer as it bit forty people in just two hours, creating a panic in the locality, reported Aaj Tak. As the people who got bit by the dog came to the nearby hospital, the extent of the menace was revealed as the emergency ward of the hospital was flooded with people have dog bite injuries. The incident took place in the Kalyanpur area of Barmer district.

As the injured were brought to the hospital, the management was also taken aback. Immediately this was informed to the city council and two teams were formed to catch the dog. With the help of the hospital staff, the stray dog ​​was caught.

The city council is now planning to catch stray dogs from different areas of the city. Chief Medical Officer of the hospital, Dr BL Mansooriya told that many injured patients of sudden stray dog ​​bites have been admitted to the hospital.