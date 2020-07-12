New Delhi: Taking the political heat of Rajasthan a notch higher, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot reportedly met senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel late on Saturday night and complained that he has been sidelined in the Ashok Gehlot government. Also Read - 'They're Trying to Destabilise Our Government': Rajasthan CM Gehlot Lashes Out at BJP

Here are the top developments in the last 24 hours in Rajasthan. Also Read - 'Indian eCommerce is Different': Twitter Left in Splits After Flipkart's Hilarious Response to Man's 'Mandir ke Saamne Phone Lagana' Address

1. Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the BJP of conspiring to topple his government by indulging in horse-trading. Also Read - Rajasthan Cultural Body Objects to Mention of Jayasi's 'Padmavat' in Class 10 School Textbook

2. Several state ministers and party legislators met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence on Saturday. Independent MLAs also met the CM

3. Gehlot alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were unable to “tolerate” him or his government and were, therefore, planning a conspiracy. The BJP was handing out hefty money to the MLAs, the CM alleged.

4. Rejecting Gehlot’s allegations, BJP state president Satish Poonia said the political situation in the state was the result of infighting in the Congress and the chief minister was just trying to shift the blame.

5. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, an NDA constituent, brought counter-allegations against Gehlot saying Gehlot tried to poach three of his party MLAs during the Rajya Sabha elections.

6. The RLP convener said phones of MPs and MLAs are being taped in Rajasthan by the state police’s special operation group (SOG).

7. Gehlot’s frontal attack came as the state police’s special operations group (SOG) arrested two persons and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a preliminary enquiry against three Independent MLAs for alleged attempts to bribe Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls last month.

8. Official sources said the SOG is all set to record the statements of Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and the government’s chief whip Mahesh Joshi in the matter.

9. On Friday night, over 20 Congress MLAs had also issued a joint statement alleging that BJP was trying to topple the Congress government in the state by “luring” legislators.

10. Congress and other MLAs were kept in resort till the June 19 Rajya Sabha polls to prevent any poaching attempt. Two Congress candidates had won in the polls after securing votes as per the party’s strength.

The episode is a deja vu moment for the Congress as in Madhya Pradesh too, Jyotiraditya Scindia stages a coup after being sidelined for long in the then Kamal Nath-led government. It cost the Grand Old Party the state.

The Congress, which came to power in Rajasthan in December 2018, has 107 MLAs in the House of 200. It has the support of 13 independent MLAs and legislators of other parties like the Rashtriya Lok Dal (1 MLA), CPM (2 MLAs) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (2 MLAs).

(With Agency Inputs)