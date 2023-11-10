Home

Rajasthan

‘Will Win By Bigger Majority Than We Are Expecting’: Sachin Pilot On Upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Polls

Jaipur: Expressing confidence after getting enthusiastic response from the electorate and party workers in poll-bound Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday said that the party will win the Assembly election in bigger majority than they re expecting. Speaking to media, Pilot said, “I am getting an enthusiastic response from the electorate and party workers. The campaign is going well. I believe that we will win by a bigger majority than we are expecting. Kharge sahib, Rahul Gandhi ji and Priyanka Gandhi to address rallies in Rajasthan after Diwali festival.”

Earlier too, Pilot had said that in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Congress will return to power with a huge majority. The results in Telangana will shock every one and the Congress will form the government there as well, he said.

Rajasthan minister and Congress candidate from Baran’s Anta assembly constituency Pramod Jain Bhaya also expressed confidence that his party will retain power due to the welfare schemes executed in the last five years. Bhaya, the state mining minister, said the seven guarantees announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have received a positive response from the people.

“The public welfare schemes implemented by the Gehlot government have opened new dimensions of development. People’s response to the schemes and programmes has been good, and I am confident that the party will win the assembly elections with a clear majority,” he said in Baran.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s close aide and former Jodhpur mayor Rameshwar Dadhich joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the state Assembly elections, stating that his decision to align with the BJP is to foster a more conducive environment in Rajasthan. The former Jodhpur mayor, who had filed his nomination for the upcoming state Assembly polls from the Soorsagar constituency as an independent candidate withdrew his papers and joined the BJP on Thursday.

Thursday was the last day for nominees to withdraw their applications. BJP rebel and former minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, who had filed nomination as an independent candidate from Jhotwara seat in Jaipur, also announced the withdrawal of his nomination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in Udaipur where he attacked the ruling Congress government for increasing crimes in the state and making it more unsafe for women. He called out the Congress for doing appeasement politics and stated that the “Modi guarantee” was to make the state safe again. He also committed to ending “gunda raj” in the state.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a rally in Neem Ka Thana, assuring the public of Congress’ commitment to the development of Rajasthan. He claimed he ran the state governance on four pillars, focusing on inflation and unemployment, brotherhood between different religions, and reducing the gap between the rich and the poor.

Voting on 200 seats in the state will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

