New Delhi: The six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs, who had jumped ship to the Congress in September, on Monday denied receiving any notice from the BSP, stating that 'no matter what', they were with the Congress.

The MLAs also alleged that it was actually the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at whose behest the Mayawati-led BSP had issued them whip to vote against the Congress in the event of a trust vote in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Speaking to media, Lakhan Singh, one of the six BSP MLAs, said, "All six of us have already merged with the Congress. It's only after nine months that the BSP has suddenly woken up. Actually, all this was managed by the BJP and not the BSP. This is why the whip has been issued to us and this is why they (the BJP) are going to court".

“We’ve also heard through media that the BSP has sent us some notice but we haven’t received any. We’re with the Congress no matter what”, he further said.

In a related development, the Rajasthan High Court dismissed the state BJP’s plea against the BSP MLAs’ merger with the Congress.

Rajasthan High Court dismisses the petition filed by BJP against the merger of six BSP MLAs in the state with Congress party. pic.twitter.com/9mxdja03TJ — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

The six BSP MLAs who jumped ship to the Congress are Lakhan Singh, Deepchand, Sandeep Kumar, Wajib Ali, Joginder Singh Awana and Rajendra Singh Gudha. The merger of the six MLAs with the Congress led it to cross the majority mark in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Earlier today, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi withdrew from the Supreme Court, his Special Leave Petition (SLP), which he had filed against the Rajasthan High Court’s order restraining him from taking action against 19 rebel Congress MLAs, including former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

The plea was withdrawn within minutes of hearing resuming in the apex court.