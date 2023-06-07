Home

Rajasthan

Woman Cries For Help As Kidnapper Forcibly ‘Marries’ Her In Middle Of Desert In Jaisalmer | Shocking Video Emerges

Woman Cries For Help As Kidnapper Forcibly ‘Marries’ Her In Middle Of Desert In Jaisalmer | Shocking Video Emerges

Police said a case has been registered in Mohangarh, Jaisalmer in relation to the incident on 1 June 2023, and the main accused seen in the video has been arrested.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, showed the woman crying as the supposed wedding takes place in the presence of a few people in the middle of a desert in Rajasthan.

Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman was kidnapped and forcefully ‘married’ by one of the kidnappers to another man in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, her family members alleged. The incident was reported just days before her wedding.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, showed the woman crying as the supposed wedding takes place in the presence of a few people in the middle of a desert in Rajasthan.

You may like to read

The video also showed the abducted woman was held in a man’s arms as he forcibly conducts a wedding ritual by taking rounds around a fire, known as “pheras’ rituals in Hindu traditions.

Trending Now

Watch Video Here:

मीडिया द्वारा ये वीडियो जैसलमेर का बताया जा रहा है। रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार एक लड़की को सरेआम किडनैप करके एक बंजर वीराने में आग जलाकर उसके साथ ज़बरदस्ती शादी कर ली। ये बेहद चौंकाने वाली और डराने वाली घटना है। @AshokGehlot51 जी मामले की जाँच कर कार्यवाही करें। pic.twitter.com/mZee4oJgSy — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) June 6, 2023

DCW Seeks Action Against Culprits

Notably, the viral video was shared by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Twitter and she urged CM Ashok Gehlot to take cognisanse of the matter and take action against the culprits.

“This video is being told by the media of Jaisalmer. According to reports, a girl was kidnapped in public and forced to marry her by lighting a fire in a barren desert. This is a very shocking and frightening incident. @AshokGehlot51 investigate the matter and take action,” Maliwal said.

Victim’s Family Protests in Jaisalmer

The victim’s family members protested outside the district collectorate in Jaisalmer and demanded action against the culprits. It should be noted that the victim’s family had fixed her marriage for June 12, however, the accused was threatening the family to disturb her wedding.

Later, the Jaisalmer police responded to Maliwal’s tweet and have arrested the prime accused.

Police said a case has been registered in Mohangarh, Jaisalmer in relation to the incident on 1 June 2023, and the main accused seen in the video has been arrested.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data on forced marriages, more than 28,000 incidents of such cases reported in India as of 2021.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES