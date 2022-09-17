Work From Home Latest Update: In an effort to empower the women employees in the state, the Rajasthan government on Saturday launched a work from home scheme for women in government departments and private firms.Also Read - Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme: From Age Limit To Remuneration, All You Need To Know

“The announcement for work from home was made by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the last budget. To implement this, the state government has launched mahilawfh.rajasthan.gov.in,” a senior official of the state government was quoted as saying by India Today. Also Read - Sweets Get Expensive In Rajasthan As Milk Production Falls Due To Lumpy Skin Disease

The working women employees need to register on this portal via a Janadhar card and then the amount of compensation or salary will be decided by the department or firms for them accordingly. Also Read - Rajasthan Rains: MeT Predicts Moderate To Heavy Downpour In State In Next 2-3 Days

As per the updates from the state government, the firms that will enrol 20 per cent of women will be given financial assistance by the Rajasthan government.

For the work from home scheme, the Rajasthan government has allocated a budget of Rs 100 crore and targets to give employment to around 20,000 women in six months. Till now, over 150 women and 9 companies have registered for the scheme.