Home

Rajasthan

‘You Come Late, So I Come Late’: Rajasthan Employee’s Response To Boss’ Notice

‘You Come Late, So I Come Late’: Rajasthan Employee’s Response To Boss’ Notice

This happened in Rajasthan when commercial assistant Ajit Singh at Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited was served a notice.

Rajasthan Employee’s Response To Boss: It must have happened to most of you that you turned up late for work and your manager took you to task, leaving you speechless and timid. Many times many of you would have come up with some excuse or the other.

Trending Now

There is one such instance where a government employee, on being questioned about his absence replied in a rather unexpected and audacious manner. This happened in Rajasthan when commercial assistant Ajit Singh at Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited was served a notice by his boss asking about his absence on July 14, the day when the Chief Engineer of the Kota zone, GS Bairwa conducted a surprise inspection at the Accounts office of the electricity department.

You may like to read

During the inspection, it was found that not only was Ajit Singh not present at his seat in the audit branch but his signature was also missing from the attendance register.

As a result, Bairwa issued a notice to Ajit, demanding an explanation for his absence to which Ajit replied “You never come on time, so neither do I.” The photograph of the notice, along with Singh’s audacious reply, is going viral on social media.

HERE IS THE REPLY

Ajit Singh serves in the Electricity Department through the Ex-servicemen Quota and has been stationed in Kota for the past four years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES