Youth Murdered In Broad Daylight In Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, Internet Shut For 48 hours

Security has been beefed up in several areas across Bhilwara following this incident.

Bhilwara: Tensions flared up in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan after a man was shot dead and unknown bike-born assailants injured another late Thursday evening. The police had to impose a 48-hour shutdown on internet services after people took to the streets in protest over the murder. The victims have been identified as Imamuddin alias Tony and Ibrahim Pathan alias Bhura.

According to the police, four bike-borne assailants opened fire on the brothers to avenge the murder of Adarsh Tapadia that took place six months ago.

Family members of the victims and their supporters vandalised the hospital after one of the victims of the attack succumbed there during treatment, police said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the men were shot to avenge Adarsh Tapadia’s murder.

In May this year, Tapadia was stabbed to death in the city during a fight that arose out of an old rivalry between two groups.

After his murder, Bhilwara was gripped with fears of communal violence, even as police arrested three minors, as well as half a dozen other people.

(Agency inputs)