Delhi: August has been a rather cosmic month, a treat for all astronomy enthusiasts so far. From meteor showers to supermoon, this month has seen and is yet to see some galactic events. While these events are mesmerizing and harmless, an asteroid is going to whizz past Earth today and it is going to be a dangerously close call. According to NASA’s Asteroid Watch, this will not be the only one. There will be five back-to-back asteroids that will approach the Earth in the next five days. Out of the five, three might be colossal and risky.Also Read - All Skygazers Look Up! From Last Supermoon To Meteor Shower, THESE 4 Astronomical Events Just Cannot Be Missed This August

NASA has confirmed that an asteroid as big as a citywide crater, that is about 110 feet wide is approaching Earth. This asteroid was first discovered by the space agency in July 2022 and since then they have been tracking it. As per the information gathered so far the asteroid is called 2022OT1. It will come as close as 5.7 million km to our planet. It is reportedly to travel at a speed of 20,808 km per hour.

So far, it is noted from the asteroid’s movement and trajectory that it will not strike Earth rather zoom past it without causing any harm. But objects bigger than 150 meters and within this range of distance from our planet are deemed hazardous because of their probability of interaction with our gravity force that could lead to a disaster.

According to NASA, an asteroid as colossally big like that has the potential to leave a crater of the size of Paris.

According to the Weather Channel, a 100-feet-wide 2022 PK1 asteroid, the second largest of the lot, was only 5.2 million km away when it passed us on August 11. The remaining asteroids include the 53-foot 2015 FF that will zoom past Earth on August 12, the 2022 OT1 on August 14, the 71-foot 2022 OA4 on August 14, and the 93-foot 2022 PW on August 16.

NASA’s Asteroid Watch is able to track cosmic elements like comets and asteroids that come within 7.5 million km of our planet (that is around 19.5 times more than the distance between Earth and Moon).