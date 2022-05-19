New Delhi: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released a picture of ‘Herschel 36’ on Wednesday. The giant star is 2,00,000 times brighter than the Sun. It is located at the centre of Lagoon Nebula and is around 4,000 light-years away from the Earth. The image was captured through NASA’s Hubble Telescope.Also Read - Scientists Successfully Grow Plants In Moon Soil For First Time
In the Instagram post NASA wrote, “At the center of this image is a massive star 200,000 times brighter than the Sun. Though it may look like a serene cosmic landscape, the Lagoon Nebula is full of turbulent gasses, roaring stellar winds, and intense radiation emanating from a massive star. This massive star is still young in a cosmic sense, roughly 1 million years old, and is throwing off its natal cocoon of material – ionized gasses like hydrogen and nitrogen – seen here from @NASAHubble as red (hydrogen) and green (nitrogen).” Also Read - NASA Identifies ‘Monster Quake’ on Mars That Will Give Scientists ‘New View’ of Red Planet
What is Hubble Telescope?
- Hubble Space Telescope is a solar-powered telescope launched jointly by NASA and European Space Agency (ESA).
- Weighing around 11,110 kgs, the telescope has a maximum diameter of 4.2 metres and is 13.2 metres long.
- It transmits 120 GB of science data to the earth every week.
- The telescope was sent into space through the space shuttle Discovery on April 24, 1990.
- The launch took off from the Kennedy Space Centre, Florida.
- Since then, the telescope has sent some of the most breathtaking images of the sun and other stars. It is helping scientists and humans alike unfold the beautiful mystery called the Universe.