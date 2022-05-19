New Delhi: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released a picture of ‘Herschel 36’ on Wednesday. The giant star is 2,00,000 times brighter than the Sun. It is located at the centre of Lagoon Nebula and is around 4,000 light-years away from the Earth. The image was captured through NASA’s Hubble Telescope.Also Read - Scientists Successfully Grow Plants In Moon Soil For First Time

In the Instagram post NASA wrote, “At the center of this image is a massive star 200,000 times brighter than the Sun. Though it may look like a serene cosmic landscape, the Lagoon Nebula is full of turbulent gasses, roaring stellar winds, and intense radiation emanating from a massive star. This massive star is still young in a cosmic sense, roughly 1 million years old, and is throwing off its natal cocoon of material – ionized gasses like hydrogen and nitrogen – seen here from @NASAHubble as red (hydrogen) and green (nitrogen).” Also Read - NASA Identifies ‘Monster Quake’ on Mars That Will Give Scientists ‘New View’ of Red Planet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

Also Read - NASA Likely to Launch Artemis 1 Moon Rocket in August

What is Hubble Telescope?