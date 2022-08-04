New Delhi: There is something mystical about gazing into the night sky. Looking above and staring at those twinkling stars, meteor showers, etc. has a fascinating aspect to it. The skies in August particularly, this year are going to be spectacular. From supermoon to meteor shower, August is going to be an interesting month for all stargazers and astronomers out there. Here are four such intriguing events that will take place this month to take your breath away.Also Read - In A Galaxy Far, Far Away 100 Million Stars Twinkle In Andromeda Galaxy | See Pics Shared By NASA

Supermoon

What is believed to be the last supermoon of the year, it will start to appear on the evening of August 11 spanning up till the early hours of August 12. It is also said that now the next supermoon will appear only in August 2023. According to inverse.com, the Full Moon will reach its peak at 9:36 p.m. on August 11. August is a great time to look at the Full Moon because nights are beginning to get longer again, but the weather is still warm enough to enjoy standing outside for long periods of time.

Perseid Meteor Shower

Meteor showers are always one of the favourite astronomical activities one can witness. When the sky scintillates with burning cosmic elements, what appears to look like bright star, it is simply a divine experience. The annual Perseid meteor shower is one popular shower amongst skygazers. Unfortunately this shower will be clashing with the sighting of the supermoon and hence it might not be visible that vividly. It is said that Perseid shower brings about 50-100 shooting stars per hour at its peak. While this will also peak between August 11-August 13, one can always look up and try to catch the glimpse of any shooting star if at all. It will start to wane around August 21 and completely say goodbye on September 1, 2022.

Saturn Sighting

Sighting the planets in the solar system has always been intriguing and extremely rare. But this August one might as well be able to sight the ringed planet Saturn after sunset. On August 14, be ready with telescopes/binoculars and look towards the eastern sky to spot a brightly visible dot. That would be Saturn! This is called Saturn’s Opposition that takes place once a year. According to Earthsky.org, this happens when Earth sweeps between the sun and Saturn. Thus, placing the ringed planet opposite the sun in our sky shifting west. It will remain visible in the evening sky up till January 2023.

Constellation Cygnus

While this soaring swan in the dusts of milky way is seen year-round, it is best observed in August and September this year. According to NASA, one can find the constellation Cygnus, the swan, flying high in the eastern sky after dark in August. Cygnus has an overall shape like a “T” or “cross”, and contains a star pattern sometimes called “the Northern Cross.”

Cygnus is anchored by its brightest star, Deneb, which represents the swan’s tail. Deneb is the northernmost of the three stars in the Summer Triangle, and it’s visible even in bright city skies. On the other end of Cygnus from Deneb is double star Albireo, which is a stargazers’ favorite, as it shows beautiful blue and gold colors through even the most modest telescope.