Washington DC: The upcoming week is said to be terrifying for the earth as US space agency NASA asserted that five dangerous asteroids, including one bigger than the Statue of Unity, are headed towards the planet. NASA Jet Population Laboratory revealed that the Near Earth Object is about 210 meters in size —bigger than the tallest statue in the world —the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. The asteroid, dubbed 2005 RX3 will come as close as 47,42,252 kilometers to the planet on September 18 at a staggering speed of 62,820 kilometers per hour.

3 OTHER ASTEROIDS HEADING TOWARDS EARTH THIS WEEK

2022 QD1: Measuring about 240 feet wide, the massive 2022 QD1, has the capability to destroy a city. NASA said the asteroid will come close to Earth on September 16 at a speed of over 30,000 kilometers per second.

2022 QB37: The space rock 2022 QB37 will be closest to Earth on September 18. It will be traveling at a speed of over 30,000 kilometers per second on that day.

2022 QJ50: The asteroid 2022 QJ50 will pass past Earth on September 20 at 00:02 at a distance of 4.2 million kilometers at a speed of 10 kilometers per second.