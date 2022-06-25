5 Planets Alignment 2022: Five major planets — Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn — in our solar system are lined up in a row for rare planetary conjunction visible to the naked eye. In a clear sky, the planets can be seen shining before dawn. It is a special opportunity to see Mercury, which is usually obscured from view by the Sun’s bright light, the BBC reported on Friday.Also Read - China Finds Water Source In Moon's 'Ocean of Storms'

The conjunction was brightest on Friday morning but will remain visible until Monday from most parts of the world. The last time this conjunction happened was 2004 and it won't be seen again until 2040, the report said. The planets appear "like a string of pearls spread out from close to the horizon", explains space scientist and chief stargazer at the Society for Popular Astronomy Prof Lucie Green. It is also a special event because the planets appear in the order they are positioned from the sun.

🪐 Planets align. It’s fine. What is time? Does that even rhyme? Look up starting tonight to see Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn spread out and appear to line up in the sky. The crescent moon joins them on June 23: https://t.co/36QwkIxfaw pic.twitter.com/uh5V9W2q45 — NASA (@NASA) June 19, 2022

That is not always the case for planetary conjunctions because of our perspective from Earth looking into the solar system, Prof Green says. On Friday, a crescent Moon also joined the line-up, appearing between Venus and Mars.

How can one watch this conjunction?

Even though the celestial event of 5 planet alignment is visible from the naked eye, if you are someone who is at a place with poor weather conditions, the virtual telescope project is live-streaming the conjunction as seen through a telescope positioned in Rome. This means it could be live-streamed while staying at home.

The 5 planet conjunction can also be seen on the other days of the month. To watch the celestial event, you can wake up early before the sun rises and get an obstructed view of the horizon at the place where you can plan to witness the grand astronomical event.

Five planet alignment Date

The alignment of 5 planets- Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will occur in the morning of June 24. The conjunction of 5 planets can be best seen on June 24, however, it will remain visible until June 27 from most parts of the world.

When to watch the rare planetary conjunction

The best time to see the planet alignment 2022 will be between 3.39 am and sunrise at 4.43 am on the morning of June 24, 2022. Saturn will lead out the parade, raising around 23.21 PM local time (June 23) for those in New York. The exact timing of the 5 planet alignment will vary depending on the specific locations.