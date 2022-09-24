New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch 5G services at India Mobile Congress on October 1. “Taking India’s digital transformation & connectivity to new heights, Hon’ble PM, @narendramodi, will roll out 5G services in India; at India Mobile Congress; Asia’s largest technology exhibition,” the government’s National Broadband Mission tweeted today.Also Read - Several Injured As Bus Carrying Women From PM Modi’s SHG Conference Overturns In MP's Sheopur

The fifth generation (5G) telecom services will be launched in October as the government on Monday successfully completed the spectrum auction mopping up over Rs 1.50 lakh crore in bids by four companies including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Adani Data Networks.

