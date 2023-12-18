Home

‘7ft Tall Aliens Kidnapped Me’: Peru Girl Shares Traumatic Experience

Peru girl claimed that she was kidnapped by 7-foot-tall aliens. In her recent interview, the 15-year-old shared her horrific experience.

A 15-year-old girl from Peru who claimed that she was kidnapped by a gang of ‘7ft-tall aliens’ earlier this year, has revealed new details from her traumatic experience. Residents of a Peruvian village, known as the Haikito, had been living in fear after a series of attacks by ‘7ft-tall creatures’ earlier this year, reported the DailyMail. The incident made international headlines when National Prosecutor’s Office in Peru reacted on the attacks and stated that gold mining gangs staged the attacks on the local residents living in the gold-rich jungle.

One of these attacks involved 15-year-old girl named Talia who recently told documentarians how she was chased and attacked by two masked figures clad in black body armour.

“My eye felt bad, it felt cloudy. My face felt like it was swelling,” she said, adding that she “couldn’t feel her face”. The attackers then spread the same substance across her face, she said. The alien connection may have been from the attempted kidnappers’ “green” eyes and the jetpacks they were wearing, which could be activated by pressing a “button” on their boots.

According to the 15-year-old, she went back to pick tangerines but when she turned a very tall man was standing in front of her.

“When I tried to run, he grabbed me from back here. And he turned me around and covered my mouth,” she said.

The attempted kidnapping, which occurred on July 29th of this year, was witnessed by neighbours and Talia’s family.

The 15-year-old stated that the body armour and the mask was made of ‘a hard material’ with ‘two straps’ in the back, and they wore black metal boots that fit into a circular ‘wheel’-like platform that helped them fly.

‘Their eyes were a green color,’ Talia said.

“As they were dragging me away, I was able to move with more strength,’ Talia said. ‘They dropped me and I fell to the ground,” she added.

Two Colombian men were held in November in connection to the illegal gold mining, but released a little over a week later on the orders of a local judge.

Notably members of the Ikitu population named the attackers ‘green goblins’ and also linked them to a local legend called ‘los Pelacaras’ (the face peelers). The locals believed that the creatures cannot be harmed by bullets.

“These gentlemen are aliens,” Ikitu leader Jairo Reátegui Ávila told local broadcaster Radio Programas del Perú (RPP).

However, police believe illegal gold miners, who were armed with jetpacks, terrorised the local community so that they can mine for gold.

It is worth noting that the region itself is famous for its rich gold sources and the yellow metal is deposited like silt along the Nanay River bed.

It is worth noting that the region itself is famous for its rich gold sources and the yellow metal is deposited like silt along the Nanay River bed.