Home

Science

ISRO To Launch Aditya-L1 on Saturday at 11.50 AM From Sriharikota

ISRO To Launch Aditya-L1 on Saturday at 11.50 AM From Sriharikota

ISRO announced that India's first space-based observatory to study the Sun will be launched on Saturday (September 2) at 11.50am

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday announced that India’s first space-based observatory to study the Sun will be launched on September 2 at 11.50 AM from Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. The space centre has also invited the citizens to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at Sriharikota.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Science and Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES