ISRO To Launch Aditya-L1 on Saturday at 11.50 AM From Sriharikota
ISRO announced that India's first space-based observatory to study the Sun will be launched on Saturday (September 2) at 11.50am
New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday announced that India’s first space-based observatory to study the Sun will be launched on September 2 at 11.50 AM from Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. The space centre has also invited the citizens to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at Sriharikota.
