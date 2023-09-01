Home

Aditya L1 Launch Tomorrow: LIVE Streaming Link: When And Where To Watch India's Historic Mission

Aditya L1 Launch will carry seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.

New Delhi: The launch of ISRO’s sun mission is scheduled for Saturday at 11:50 IST from the launch pad at Sriharikota, with the launch rehearsal and vehicle internal checks all being completed. Aditya-L1 is India’s first solar space observatory and will be launched by the PSLV-C57. It will carry seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange point L1, which is a point in space between the Sun and Earth where the gravitational forces of the two bodies are equal. This strategic location will allow the spacecraft to continuously observe the Sun without being blocked by the Earth or the Moon.

When And Where To See Live

Enthusiasts around the world can watch the historic launch of Aditya-L1 live on YouTube, on the official channel of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The launch is to take place at 11: 50 AM.

Check Out ISRO’s Tweet

PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission:

The 23-hour 40-minute countdown leading to the launch at 11:50 Hrs. IST on September 2, 2023, has commended today at 12:10 Hrs. The launch can be watched LIVE

on ISRO Website https://t.co/osrHMk7MZL

Facebook https://t.co/zugXQAYy1y

YouTube… — ISRO (@isro) September 1, 2023

