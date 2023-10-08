Home

Science

Aditya L1 Mission Update: ISRO Performs TCM To Ensure Accurate Sun Observation; Check What Does It Mean

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Sunday, October 8, 2023, that it had performed a trajectory correction maneuver (TCM) on the Aditya L1 spacecraft. The Aditya L1 mission is India's first solar mission and is currently on its way to the first Lagrange point (L1) between the Sun and Earth.

Image: Son (Wikimedia Xommons)

Aditya L1 Mission Update: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that it had performed a trajectory correction maneuver (TCM) on the Aditya L1 spacecraft. The Aditya L1 mission is India’s first solar mission on Sunday, October 8, 2023, as per a report carried by the Financial Express ISRO announced the TCM on Twitter, stating that it was performed on October 6, 2023, for about 16 seconds. The maneuver as necessary to correct the spacecraft’s trajectory after evaluating the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver, which was performed on September 19, 2023.

What’s Trajectory Correction Maneuvre (TCM)

The TCM is a routine procedure that is used to keep spacecraft on their intended trajectories. It is especially important for missions like Aditya L1, which is traveling to a distant and challenging destination.

The Indian space agency took to X (Formerly Twitter) today to announce the Trajectory Correction Maneuvre “A Trajectory Correction Maneuvre (TCM), originally provisioned, was performed on October 6, 2023, for about 16 s. It was needed to correct the trajectory evaluated after tracking the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuvre performed on September 19, 2023,”

Aditya L1: India’s Maiden Solar Mission

On September 10, 2023, India’s maiden solar mission, Aditya L1, successfully executed its third earth-bound maneuver. This brings the spacecraft one step closer to its final destination, a halo orbit around the first Lagrange point (L1) between the Sun and Earth.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed the successful maneuver on Twitter, stating that the spacecraft now has an orbit of 296 km x 71,767 km. Aditya L1 is scheduled to perform a total of five orbit maneuvers during its journey around Earth, of which three have now been completed. The next maneuver is scheduled for September 15, 2023, at 2:00 AM IST.

“The third Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#3) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISRO’s ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru, SDSC-SHAR and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation. The new orbit attained is 296 km x 71767 km,” the Indian space agency tweeted on the major event.

Aditya L1: What’s L1 All About

To reach the Lagrange L1 point, the spacecraft will be launched using onboard propulsion. This launch will allow it to escape Earth’s gravitational influence and proceed toward the L1 point. Subsequently, it will be inserted into a large Halo Orbit around the L1 point, which is close to the Sun. The Aditya-L1 Mission, ISRO stated, will take approximately four months from launch to reaching the L1 point.

