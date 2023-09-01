Aditya L1 Solar Mission LIVE Updates: Countdown Begins For ISRO’s Sun Mission

Top Recommended Stories

The Aditya-L1 Mission will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11:50 AM IST.

Published: September 1, 2023 9:57 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

New Delhi: India is all set to launch its first solar mission, Aditya L1, on Saturday. The spacecraft will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11:50 AM IST. The mission is a major milestone for India’s space program and will help scientists to better understand the Sun and its impact on Earth. The Aditya L1 mission is named after Aditya, the Hindu god of the Sun. The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange point 1 (L1), which is a point in space where the gravitational pull of the Sun and Earth are equal. This strategic positioning will allow the spacecraft to continuously observe the Sun without any eclipses or occultations.

India.com is running a live blog on the event. Stay tuned for all the latest updates

Live Updates

  • Sep 1, 2023 10:34 PM IST

    “PSLV-C57/ Aditya-L1 Mission: The countdown leading to the launch at 11:50 hrs. IST on September 2, 2023, has commenced,” tweets Union Minister Jitendra Singh

  • Sep 1, 2023 10:21 PM IST

    Major objectives of India’s solar mission include the study of the physics of the solar corona and its heating mechanism, the solar wind acceleration, coupling, and dynamics of the solar atmosphere, solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy, and the origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), flares, and near-earth space weather.

  • Sep 1, 2023 10:18 PM IST

    As the countdown for India’s maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 began on Friday, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath said that it is an important launch and the satellite will take 125 days to reach the L1 point.

  • Sep 1, 2023 10:07 PM IST

    The Aditya-L1 payloads are expected to provide the most crucial information to understand the problems of coronal heating, Coronal mass ejection (CME), pre-flare, and flare activities, and their characteristics, dynamics, and space weather.

  • Sep 1, 2023 10:06 PM IST

    According to ISRO, there are five Lagrangian points between the Sun and the Earth, and the L1 point in the Halo orbit would provide a greater advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occurrence of eclipse.

  • Sep 1, 2023 10:03 PM IST

    India will aim for the Sun on Saturday with its maiden solar expedition, as ISRO’s trusted PSLV will carry the Aditya L1 mission on a 125-day voyage to the Sun

  • Sep 1, 2023 10:01 PM IST

    ISRO has said about the Mission that by studying the sun, much more could be learned about stars in the Milky Way as well as in various other galaxies.

  • Sep 1, 2023 9:59 PM IST

    The Sun observatory mission will be fired from the second launch pad at this spaceport at 11.50 AM on Saturday, and comes close on the heels of India’s successful moon expedition last month, Chandrayaan-3.

