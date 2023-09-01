Home

Aditya L1 Solar Mission LIVE Updates: Countdown Begins For ISRO’s Sun Mission

The Aditya-L1 Mission will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11:50 AM IST.

New Delhi: India is all set to launch its first solar mission, Aditya L1, on Saturday. The spacecraft will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11:50 AM IST. The mission is a major milestone for India’s space program and will help scientists to better understand the Sun and its impact on Earth. The Aditya L1 mission is named after Aditya, the Hindu god of the Sun. The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange point 1 (L1), which is a point in space where the gravitational pull of the Sun and Earth are equal. This strategic positioning will allow the spacecraft to continuously observe the Sun without any eclipses or occultations.

