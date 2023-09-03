Home

Aditya-L1 Update: First Earth-Bound Maneuver Successfully Performed, Says ISRO

First Earth-Bound Maneuver Successfully Performed. | Photo; X @ISRO

New Delhi: After the historic launch of Aditya-L1, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) informed on Sunday that the country’s first solar mission is in good health and operating as expected. “The first Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#1) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The new orbit attained is 245km x 22459 km. The next maneuvre (EBN#2) is scheduled for September 5, 2023, around 03:00 Hrs. IST”, ISRO posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Aditya-L1 Mission:

The satellite is healthy and operating nominally. The first Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#1) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The new orbit attained is 245km x 22459 km. The next maneuvre (EBN#2) is scheduled for September 5, 2023, around 03:00… pic.twitter.com/sYxFzJF5Oq — ISRO (@isro) September 3, 2023

The Historic Liftoff

India’s inaugural solar mission, Aditya-L1, was launched successfully from Sriharikota on Saturday. The ISRO announced that Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory designed for studying the sun. After a journey covering approximately 15 lakh kilometers from Earth, spanning 125 days, the spacecraft will be positioned in a halo orbit around Lagrange point L1, which is considered the closest point to the sun.

Lagrangian Points

Named after the Italian-French mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange, there exist five Lagrange points between Earth and the Sun, where a small object remains stationary if placed there. At these points, the gravitational forces of Earth and the Sun balance the centripetal force required for a small object to move with them.

L1 Point

To reach the Lagrange L1 point, the spacecraft will be launched using onboard propulsion. This launch will allow it to escape Earth’s gravitational influence and proceed toward the L1 point. Subsequently, it will be inserted into a large Halo Orbit around the L1 point, which is close to the Sun. The Aditya-L1 Mission, ISRO stated, will take approximately four months from launch to reaching the L1 point.

The rationale behind studying the Sun, according to ISRO, is that it emits radiation across a broad spectrum of wavelengths, along with various energetic particles and magnetic fields. Earth’s atmosphere and its magnetic field serve as protective shields, blocking harmful radiation wavelengths. To detect such radiation, solar studies are conducted from space.

Primary Objectives

The primary objectives of the mission include understanding Coronal Heating and Solar Wind Acceleration, the initiation of Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), near-Earth space weather, and the distribution of the solar wind.

