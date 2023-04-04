Home

Science

Airplane-Sized Asteroid Approaching Earth On April 6, Warns NASA

Airplane-Sized Asteroid Approaching Earth On April 6, Warns NASA

The massive 150-foot asteroid, which is the size of an airplane, is approaching Earth at a speed of 67656 kmph.

Asteroids, sometimes called minor planets, are rocky, airless remnants left over from the early formation of our solar system about 4.6 billion years ago. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared list of asteroids that will make close encounters with Earth in the coming days. Our solar system’s small bodies – asteroids, comets, and meteors – pack big surprises. These chunks of rock, ice, and metal are leftovers from the formation of our solar system. They are a lot like a fossil record of our early solar system. There are currently 1,278,065 known asteroids and 3,865 known comets.

Asteroids, sometimes called minor planets, are rocky, airless remnants left over from the early formation of our solar system about 4.6 billion years ago.

You may like to read

Asteroid 2023 FA7: The 92-feet asteroid, which the size of an airplane, will fly past Earth by a close distance of 1,400,000 km today.

Asteroid 2023 GE: The 35-feet bus-sized asteroid will zoom past Earth at a close margin of 5,68,000 on April 5.

Asteroid 2023 FQ7: The 65-feet and house-sized asteroid will be closest to Earth by 3,570,000 on April 6.

Asteroid 2023 FZ3: The massive 150-foot asteroid, which is the size of an airplane, is approaching Earth at a speed of 67656 kmph. This gigantic asteroid is set to fly by Earth at a distance of 4,190,000 km on April 6.

NASA’s Asteroid Watch dashboard tracks asteroids and comets that make relatively close approaches to Earth. The dashboard displays the date of closest approach, approximate object diameter, relative size and distance from Earth for each encounter. The average distance between Earth and the moon is about 239,000 miles.

Meanwhile, NASA is set to receive historic asteroid sample delivery on September 24, becoming the first-ever mission to return an asteroid sample to Earth. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is cruising back to Earth with a sample it collected from the rocky surface of asteroid Bennu.

After seven years in space, including a nail-biting touchdown on Bennu to gather dust and rocks, this intrepid mission is about to face one of its biggest challenges yet: deliver the asteroid sample to Earth while protecting it from heat, vibrations, and earthly contaminants.

“Once the sample capsule touches down, our team will be racing against the clock to recover it and get it to the safety of a temporary clean room,” said Mike Moreau, deputy project manager at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Over the next six months, the OSIRIS-REx team will practice and refine the procedures required to recover the sample in the state of Utah and transport it to a new lab built for the material at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.