Alien Alert: 10-Foot-Tall ‘Strange Beings’ Spotted Walking On Brazilian Island | VIDEO

A video featuring two huge humanoid figures walking through the foothills of a small Brazilian island has sparked widespread speculation about alien visitations. The Ilha do Mel island is situated two miles off the coast of Southeast Brazil.

Brazilian Island mystery: Since ancient times humans have had a special attraction to space and planets. As we continued studying stars and planets, our interest in them increased drastically. When we ventured into space and touched the moon, the possibility of life existing beyond Earth also gained strength. Nowadays, news related to alien or Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) sightings is common, and almost all of them turn out to be hoaxes. But what if even one rumour is true, and aliens live among us? A new video has emerged in which two giant, humanlike creatures can be seen walking along the foothills of a small Brazilian island, The New York Post reported.

In the footage, both 10-foot-tall creatures can be seen on Ilha do Mel, an island two miles off the coast of Southeast Brazil. The giant creatures stand confidently on top of the hill for an extended period. Both of them can be seen swinging their arms in an eerily humanlike manner.

Watch The Video Here



“It’s too big to be a person,” a person says in the video, as per translation by JB Litoral.

“Look at the way he moves, it’s really weird! Look at the size of those pasts, it’s very fast,” said another.

The clip has gone viral on the internet – which had posted days after residents of Floridia similarly claimed that 10-foot-tall aliens had been walking through a Miami mall.

“For me it’s enough to see the speed with which this creature goes down the hill. Anyone who has done trails on hills like this knows that you don’t go down a hill like this in 1-2 minutes,” a person wrote on Instagram.

“The way they move reminds a lot of the [Men in Black] critters,” said another.

“One thing I do know… I will never step there again,” anther insta user wrote.

However, some users raised on the authenticity of the video, claiming that the clip was likely just a result of forced perspective. The Brazilian government also responded to the viral video, however, they do not confirm whether the giant creatures were tourists from another country — or another planet.

“Surreaaaaaaal what happened on Ilha do Mel!!! Great Summer at Paraná is another story and even “strange beings” came to check it out,” the state government of Paraná, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

