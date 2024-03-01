Home

Alien Enigma: Why We May Never Meet Extraterrestrials; Insights From Psychology Expert

Alien Encounter: a psychology expert suggest that the possibility of encountering extraterrestrial life is almost negligible. He blamed space and time for this, Here’s why.

Alien Encounter: Are we alone or not in the universe? This is the question which has always ignited immense curiosity in humans as soon as we learn about planets and galaxies. Some ancient stone carvings show animal-like creatures which are half humans and half animals, suggesting possible alien visits to Earth. Some ancient scripters also show images of UFO-like spacecrafts, raising questions about how ancient people knew about the high-tech design of such crafts. but as per an authority in psychology, the possibility of encountering alien life is almost negligible.

Alien Encounter: What Psychology Expert Say?

According to Dr Malcolm Schofield, a psychologist from the University of Derby’s School of Psychology, because of space and time the vast distances between planets and different rates of evolution make it unlikely for two intelligent civilizations to exist simultaneously, let alone interact with each other. He said that commentating on dimensional, which are still speculative, can change the current scenario, Daily Star reported.

Alien Encounter: Why We May Never Meet Aliens

Arguing on other researchers and scientists’ theories that not all extraterrestrials have been killed or they do not exist, Dr Schofield said that the aliens are too far from our blue planet to find or communicate with them. He further added that people are poor judges of probability, and chances for any extraterrestrial life are approximately those for winning a lottery draw.

He acknowledged that the search for extraterrestrial life continues even after lack of conclusive evidence. He also talked about unclassified documents from the American government that have hinted at some mysterious phenomena, stating that nothing has been officially confirmed by science.

Alien Encounter: They Are Watching Us

A new research piece implies that beings from outer space might be watching over Earth, keeping a close eye on important landmarks with the use of high-tech telescopes, even from several thousands of light years away. ZN Osmanov, linked with the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) institute and also the author of this research, believes that by adhering to the principles of physics, any alien civilizations could potentially notice activities occurring on Earth from as far away as 3000 light-years.

