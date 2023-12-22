Home

‘Alien Face’: Man Spots UFO From His Balcony; Here’s What Experts Say

A photographer in Chicago has claimed to spot a UFO and shared a picture of a spooky object that was stationary in the night sky, as reported by The DailyMail.

UFO Sighting: People who follow UFO and extraterrestrial news know that unidentified flying objects are usually ‘spotted’ in circular or triangular shapes. In movies, we have also seen some oval or triangular-shaped alien spaceships. But now, after an incident, the United States government may add another shape to its UFO list, which is unlike anything we’ve ever seen. A photographer in Chicago has claimed to spot a UFO and shared a picture of a spooky object that was stationary in the night sky and was changing its color, as reported by The DailyMail.

UFO Sighting: The Baffling Picture

The picture was taken by profession photographer Dietrich Zeigler, who shared it on MailOnline.

‘It was around evening just as the sun dipped below the horizon. I noticed some colorful shimmering and took out my 70-200 MM lens and shot this. The object’s appearance was striking, with a palette of purple, gold and green. It seemed to be changing colours, but the shape remained the same which looks like a mask. After quickly heading indoors to examine the photos, I was unable to locate it in the sky again,” the DailMail quoted Zeigler as saying.

According to Zeigler, from naked eyes the object’seemed as stationary as a star’, but the photos he took showed that it might have been moving slightly.

“I was quite startled upon reviewing the photos on a larger screen. Even now, I frequently gaze at the sky, both during the day and at night, hoping to witness something remarkable. Yet, nothing similar has crossed my mind since that intriguing evening,” he further said.

UFO Sighting: Here’s What Expert Say

According to a UFO expert Nick Pope, who worked with the UK’s Ministry of Defence, the image is beautiful but he couldn’t identify the ‘unidentified aerial phenomenon’ (UAP).

“Often, when looking at UAP images, we’re not necessarily seeing an accurate picture of the object,” MailOnline quoted Pope as saying.

Philip Mantle, British UFO researcher, rubbished Zeigler’s claims, stating that the object could be plasma or even ice crystals in the clouds.

‘I’ve seen these ice crystals myself and they do look really spectacular,’ Mantle told MailOnline. ‘[But] it’s difficult to reach a definitive conclusion,’ he added.

However, the US Department of Defense denied commenting on the image, the dailyMail reported.

However, the US Department of Defense denied commenting on the image, the dailyMail reported.