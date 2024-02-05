Home

Alien Spacecraft Detected on Google Maps! User Claims Spotted ’12-Metre-Wide UFO’ in Antarctica

A mysterious object, similar to an alien spacecraft, has been discovered on a remote island in Antarctica. The object was also seen on Google Maps.

UFO Sightings on Google Maps: Aliens and Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) are surely one of the most mysterious and discussed topics of all time. Extraterrestrial spotting and UFO sighting always make headlines however, most of them are hoax while rest of them were still a mystery. In a similar vein, recently a mysterious object that a crashed UFO has been found on the edge of a remote island in Antarctica. Like any alien ship, which we have seen in any sci-fi movie, the object has a domed top, a wide rim, and a metallic silver appearance. Surprisingly, it was seen on the Google Map near Modev Peak on Two Hummock Island, six-mile-long island with two Rocky Mountains.

The mysterious picture of the ‘UFO’ was shared on Reddit by web sleuths, who said the object was an alien spaceship or UFO that might landed or crashed on the island. The web sleuths pointed out the object’s circular shape and as evidence of its artificial origin, estimating that it was 12 metres in diameter. They also rubbished the possibility of the object’s natural formation of ice or rock.

Alien UFO and Antarctica!

Not only the shape of the object but its location also raised speculation because it was spotted near the site where ex-US Navy officer Eric Hecker claimed that he had witnessed “powerful machines” that were capable of communicating with extraterrestrial crafts in deep space. Eric Hecker shared his experience at the US UFO Disclosure meetings, that was held eight months ago. The meeting was held to discuss the government’s understanding and involvement in the UFO phenomenon.

Billy Carson, a paranormal researcher and UFO believer, said the Antarctica is hiding a evil or dangerous secret under its frozen surface. according to him, a NASA photo shows a “pyramid” in the Ellsworth Mountains, which he believes is a sign of an “ancient evil” that might be unleashed by scientific exploration.

He also quoted Buzz Aldrin, the former astronaut, who warned regarding the danger of sinister force.

However, several people have termed his theory as nonsense, but on a contrary he insists that it is true.

Aliens Could Have ‘Secret Bases’ Underneath ‘Earth’s Oceans’

Recently, a NASA scientist has recently made a shocking revelation that is sure to give goosebumps to believers in extraterrestrial life. It is worth noting that NASA has already discovered several mysterious tunnels. Following these discoveries, the American space agency has also been accused of hiding information regarding extraterrestrials. In fact, according to media reports, Kevin Knuth, a distinguished academician working at NASA’s Ames Research Center, believes that the oceans are inhabited by aliens, where they are living secretly. These claims are certainly surprising. During a podcast – Theories of Everything – Knuth, stated that if aliens are really present on our blue planet, then the seafloor or ocean floor would be ideal for them. They can create a base, live comfortably, and keep an eye on the happenings on Earth.

Aliens Secret Base

Kevin Knuth, on the podcast Theories of Everything, stated that 75 percent of the Earth is made up of water. Because of aliens presence in the oceans, we still do not know anything completely about the sea world. This could be the perfect place for the extraterrestrials to hide. Kevin believes that aliens are very clever, and if they are from an aquatic environment, living in oceans is even better for them.

