Home

Science

‘A Bright Light Kidnapped My Mother, Her Friend’: Woman Shares Terrifying Alien Tale

‘A Bright Light Kidnapped My Mother, Her Friend’: Woman Shares Terrifying Alien Tale

A woman revealed that her mother and her friend was kidnapped by aliens multiple times when they were toddlers.

‘A Bright Light Kidnapped My Mother, Her Friend: Woman Shares Terrifying Alien Tale

Terrifying alien encounters: A woman’s Reddit post has recently drawn a lot of attention, in which she claimed that her mother and her friend were ‘kidnapped’ by ‘aliens’ when they were teenagers. She wrote in her post that her mother does not remember the horrific incident, but her friend, named Lisa, remembers how they were ‘abducted’ by ‘extraterrestrials’ at least four times.

Trending Now

According to the Reddit post, the woman’s mother and Lisa were playing on a roof when they saw a “bright light in the sky”. “Next thing they know, the light is gone. The thing is, they think they’ve been on the roof for like 15 minutes, but something like three hours passed,” the post read. The woman claimed that when her mother and Lisa met after not being in contact for ten years, they realized that both had grown up with different personalities. Her mother is happy for no reason and at peace; however, on the other hand, Lisa became very “distant”, with a very “dreamy” demeanour.

You may like to read

Alien Encounter: Lisa’s “Friendly” Relationship With “Aliens”

According to the woman, Lisa remembers everything about the encounter with the aliens. Earlier, the memories were not clear, and it was all bits and pieces for Lisa, she was confused and scared and didn’t want to discuss it. But as time passed, Lisa ‘began to remember more of it.’

Alien Encounters: Not Once But …

Lisa told the woman that, apart from the roof incident, they were abducted by aliens three more times. Lisa revealed that she developed a “friendly” relationship with “aliens” and used to tell the woman’s mother that she would one day “come to understand the truth”.

“When mum asks what ‘the truth’ is, Lisa just says that ‘you will know eventually’, and she says that once she learned of ‘the truth’, then ‘everything became wonderful’.” The post read.

However, the claims need to be reviewed by experts of this field, as several people have claimed to have encounters with aliens that later turned out to be hoaxes. The existence of extraterrestrials is one of the most unsolved mysteries in the world, as there is no proof of the existence of aliens. Eventually, the question remains: do aliens exist or not?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Science and Technology News on India.com.