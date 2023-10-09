Home

Annual ‘Ring Of Fire’ Solar Eclipse: Know Date, Time And Where To Watch

During the 'Ring Of Fire' solar eclipse, the moon will be positioned in front of the sun, hiding most of it, leaving just a ring or annulus.

The "Ring Of Fire" annual eclipse is likely to travel from the coast of Oregon to the Texas Gulf Coast on October 14.

A partial “ring of fire” solar eclipse will take place on October 14 and will be visible in Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas, along with some parts of California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona, NASA has said. A “Ring Of Fire” eclipse takes place when the moon comes in front of the sun, hiding a major portion of it but leaving a brilliant ring or annulus.

For the phenomenon to occur, the Moon must be in its new Moon phase, according to a BBC Science Focus report. It must also be far from the Earth so it does not block the Sun’s central disc totally, it added.

The “Ring Of Fire” annual eclipse is likely to travel from the coast of Oregon to the Texas Gulf Coast on October 14. It is expected to pass from Mexico to Central America, and later South America. At last, the eclipse will come to an end at sunset in the Atlantic Ocean.

Your friends at SciJinks are counting down the days to the next annular eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023. Let’s get ready together by learning what an annular eclipse is! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/FuffFuFxVe — NOAA SciJinks (@scijinks) September 25, 2023

Visibility in India

The citizens of India will not be able to experience the “Ring Of Fire” solar eclipse firsthand. However, they can see it on the official YouTube channel of NASA. The live streaming of the eclipse commences at 4:30 p.m. on 14 October 2023.

Precautions

Keep in mind that the Sun is not totally blocked by the Moon during an annular solar eclipse, hence it is not safe to look directly at the Sun. The Sun should only be seen through the specialised eye protection designed specifically for solar viewing to avoid any permanent eye damage. We can also use a pinhole projector to see the annular eclipse.

Furthermore, one must also not look at the Sun through devices such as a camera, telescope, or binoculars as it can burn through the filter, injuring the eyes.

