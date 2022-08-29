New Delhi: US space agency NASA is all geared up to send its debut Space Launch System (SLS) mission called Artemis I into deep space on Monday that will perform a long orbit around the Moon before coming back to Earth. The liftoff of the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket that will happen from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center is set for Monday morning at 8:33 a.m. EDT (6 p.m. India time). This launch comes 50 years after NASA’s famed Apollo moon mission which still stands as NASA’s greatest achievement. So, let’s have a look at some interesting facts about NASA’s historic moon missions Apollo 11 and Artemis I.Also Read - LIVE NASA Artemis I Mission Launch: Countdown For Historic Moon Mission Begins

11 INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT NASA’S HISTORIC MOON MISSIONS:

When did NASA first land on the Moon?

NASA’s Apollo 11 was the first crewed mission to land on the Moon, on 20 July 1969.

Who were the 3 astronauts that first landed on the moon?

On July 20, 1969, American astronauts Neil Armstrong (1930-2012) and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin (1930-) and Michael Collins (1930-2021) became the first humans ever to land on the moon.

Who was the person to walk on the moon?

About six-and-a-half hours after landing on the moon, American astronauts Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon.

How long did the first moon mission Apollo 11 take?

The duration of the Apollo 11 was 8 days, 3 hours, 18 minutes, and 35 seconds.

How long did the astronauts spend on the lunar surface during Apollo 11 mission?

Armstrong and Aldrin spent 21 hours, 36 minutes on the moon’s surface. After a rest period that included seven hours of sleep, the ascent stage engine fired at 124 hours, 22 minutes.

What was the main objective of the Apollo 11 mission?

The primary objective of Apollo 11 was to complete a national goal set by President John F. Kennedy on May 25, 1961: perform a crewed lunar landing and return to Earth.

What is the Artemis I moon mission?

The Artemis I mission will be the first of its kind in a series of complex missions to widen humanity’s understanding of the Moon. The mission will demonstrate the capabilities and performance of the NASA’s new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft during a six-week long mission that will see the payload take a 65,000 kilometer journey to the Moon and back.

How much is NASA spending on the Artemis I mission?

The price tag for this single mission exceeds $4 billion. The entire program will have set NASA back $93 billion by the time astronauts are back on the moon.

What is the primary goal of Artemis I?

The primary goal of Artemis I is to thoroughly test the integrated systems before crewed missions by operating the spacecraft in a deep space environment, testing Orion’s heat shield, and recovering the crew module after reentry, descent, and splashdown.

When are astronauts expected to step on the moon again?

There’s a lot more to be done before astronauts step on the moon again. The follow-on Artemis flight, will send four astronauts around the moon and back, perhaps as early as 2024. A landing could follow in 2025. NASA is targeting the moon’s unexplored south pole, where permanently shadowed craters are believed to hold ice that could be used by future crews. “It’s a future where NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the moon,” Bill Nelson, the NASA administrator, said during a news conference this month.

What will the Artemis I Moon Mission Pack List Include?

A small piece of moon rock from the Apollo 11 mission will ride along the Artemis I. And, keeping with the Peanuts theme, Artemis I will carry a pen nib used by Schulz. Other fun items in the kit are four Lego minifigures, a 3D-printed statue of the Greek goddess Artemis, various tree and plant seeds and a pebble from the Dead Sea.