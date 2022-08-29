Artemis I: One of its kind mission, the US space agency NASA is gearing up to send off its maiden Space Launch System (SLS) mission – Artemis I to the moon on today. The launch will take place from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center and is scheduled for Monday morning at 8:33 a.m. EDT (6 p.m. Indian Standard Time). This mission comes half a century later after the famous Apollo moon mission had landed first human on moon. Artemis I envisions to explore and broaden the comprehension of the moon. Additionally this test flight is a uncrewed mission where in the Orion capsule will orbit the moon to understand the future explorations in terms of refueling station to a next space odyssey to Mars.Also Read - Artemis I Launch: 7 Must-Know Things of NASA's Historic Moon Mission

It is almost after 50 years that NASA is set to send humans again to the lunar surface. In prepping up for the future journeys, Artemis I is a pivotal mission and according to a report by CNN, that could not have been achieved without the following number trails.

322 feet : that is the height of Artemis I rocket stack 8-14 days: this is an approximate time frame it will from Earth to the lunar surface 6 weeks: approximate time duration of the mission to the moon and back 2.6 million kg: this will be the weight of the SLS during the time of lift off. 3 min, 40 seconds: time it will take to lift off and enter the orbit 4 million kg: thrust the SLS will produce in order to leave the earth’s atmosphere 2.1 million km : total distance the Artemis I will cover 2760 Celsius: this will nearly be the temperature that Orion’s heat shield will have to endure on return. It is as much as half as hot as Sun’s surface. 1 hour 53 sec: it will take this much time for the rocket after lift off to reach 3860 km above earth. After that the remaining upper stage of the SLS detaches and Orion completes the trip to the moon without rocket 453,6000 + kg: of solid propellant (PBAN) will fill the twin rocket boosters and it will all be used by within 2 minutes 161 k m –this will be the altitude of the SLS 8 minutes after the lift off and before its core stage to fall into the Pacific Ocean 10 CubeSats: will hitch a ride on the rocket and these small satellites will carry out their own science and technology investigations 90,000 gallons: this much liquid hydrogen and oxygen will be burned every minute for 8 minutes by four RS-25 engines that are part of the SLS

An amalgam of such big numbers will relay into this grand mission that could further pave way for way to Mars.